Employment Opportunities at WNSW PHN
Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) is an agile and high performing organisation that responds to the identified needs of the community, Commonwealth and State health policy, and the development needs of primary health care providers.
Education Coordinator: ECHO Implementation
Location: Orange. (Other locations may be considered)
Part-time maximum term contract for 12 months
WSNW PHN is currently seeking a motivated individual who has a passion for primary healthcare and community wellbeing to join our Primary Healthcare & Integration team as Education Coordinator/ECHO Implementation.
The Education Coordinator is responsible for the planning, development and implementation of the Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) Continual Professional Development (CPD) Program for primary health care professionals. The role is heavily reliant on the ability to develop strong working partnerships with both internal and external stakeholders.
The role contributes to the identification of needs and support the delivery of appropriate CPD focused initiatives which will improve efficiency, effectiveness, and outcomes of primary health care services.
The provision of a strong CPD Program will also contribute to attracting and retaining a sustainable highly skilled primary health care workforce that is well supported and professionally engaged.
WNSW PHN has a strong focus and commitment to addressing Aboriginal health inequality across the region and your commitment to the values of improving Aboriginal outcomes is highly valued.
The position will be based in our Orange office. Other locations may be considered.
WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
Applications should be submitted via email (by the closing date and time) to: hr@wnswphn.org.au
For enquiries regarding this role, please contact Prue Townsend (Human Resources) on 02 6813 0929.
Applications close 11.59pm 24 June 2021.
Administration Officer: First 2000 Days
Location: Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst or Broken Hill.
Part-time maximum term contract to 30 June 2022
WSNW PHN is currently seeking a motivated individual who has a passion for primary healthcare and community wellbeing to join our Strategy, Engagement & Performance team as Administration Officer (First 2000 Days project).
The Administration Officer (First 2000 Days) will assist and support the Alliance Manager and the Alliance Clinical Lead in all areas of administration to contribute to the development and implementation of priorities relevant to the Western Integrated Healthcare Alliance – First 2000 Days project.
WNSW PHN has a strong focus and commitment to addressing Aboriginal health inequality across the region and your commitment to the values of improving Aboriginal outcomes is highly valued.
The position can be based in any of our main offices including Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst or Broken Hill.
WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
Applications should be submitted via email (by the closing date and time) to: hr@wnswphn.org.au
For enquiries regarding this role, please contact Janine Dennis (Manager Planning & Performance) on 0419 297 855.
Applications close 11.59pm 1 July 2021.
Manager - Primary Clinical Services
Location: Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, Broken Hill or Bourke.
Full-time maximum term contract to 30 June 2022 (with possibility of extension)
Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) is currently seeking a motivated individual who has a passion for primary healthcare and community wellbeing to join our Primary Healthcare & Integration team as Manager – Primary Clinical Services.
The Manager – Primary Clinical Services is responsible for WNSWPHN's provision of contemporary and innovative Clinical programs that are aligned to the strategic direction of the company and identified needs of primary healthcare professionals across the region.
The role provides both strategic and operational management and includes line management of Program Officers, to ensure that clinical programs are responsive to the changing needs of stakeholders.
The Manager – Primary Clinical Services will supervise the teams including Collaborative Commissioning; Cancer Screening & Immunisation and Health pathways and will work closely with other teams in the WNSWPHN to support broader Primary Health Care Services to improve health outcomes.
WNSW PHN has a strong focus and commitment to addressing Aboriginal health inequality across the region and your commitment to the values of improving Aboriginal outcomes is highly valued.
The position can be based in any of our offices: Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo, Broken Hill or Bourke.
WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
Applications should be submitted via email (by the closing date and time) to: hr@wnswphn.org.au
For enquiries regarding this role, please contact Sonya Berryman (General Manager – Primary Healthcare & Integration) on 0417 810 234.
Applications close 11.59pm 01 July 2021.
