Education Coordinator: ECHO Implementation

Location: Orange. (Other locations may be considered)

Part-time maximum term contract for 12 months

WSNW PHN is currently seeking a motivated individual who has a passion for primary healthcare and community wellbeing to join our Primary Healthcare & Integration team as Education Coordinator/ECHO Implementation.

The Education Coordinator is responsible for the planning, development and implementation of the Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) Continual Professional Development (CPD) Program for primary health care professionals. The role is heavily reliant on the ability to develop strong working partnerships with both internal and external stakeholders.

The role contributes to the identification of needs and support the delivery of appropriate CPD focused initiatives which will improve efficiency, effectiveness, and outcomes of primary health care services.

The provision of a strong CPD Program will also contribute to attracting and retaining a sustainable highly skilled primary health care workforce that is well supported and professionally engaged.

WNSW PHN has a strong focus and commitment to addressing Aboriginal health inequality across the region and your commitment to the values of improving Aboriginal outcomes is highly valued.

The position will be based in our Orange office. Other locations may be considered.

WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Applications should be submitted via email (by the closing date and time) to: hr@wnswphn.org.au

For enquiries regarding this role, please contact Prue Townsend (Human Resources) on 02 6813 0929.

Applications close 11.59pm 24 June 2021.

Download the Position Information here