Portfolio Lead - Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol

Location: Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, or Broken Hill.

Full time maximum term contract to 30 June 2024 (with possibility of further extension)

WNSW PHN is currently seeking a motivated individual who has a passion for primary healthcare and community wellbeing to join our team.

The Portfolio Lead is responsible for providing subject matter leadership, expertise and advice to inform Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) Activity Work Plans, Strategic Projects and Commissioned Services to ensure the health needs of our communities are addressed.

The position can be based in any one of our offices including, Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst or Broken Hill.

WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

If you have any questions about this position after you have read this document, please contact Darren Copeland on 0448 261 984.

Applications should be submitted via email by 11.59pm 25 May 2022 to: hr@wnswphn.org.au.

Download the Position Information Pack here